Language learning dashboard

Ripe for the ‘Back To School’ season, we have a shot of a language learning platform for you.
The dashboard screen is a perfect summary of students’ learning progress, goals, achievements, language level, and activity patterns.
A legible UI with gamified progress bars makes tracking very enjoyable and easy. Even the 3D icons add an element of fun that is important when motivating students to reach new milestones!
Have a project in mind? Contact us at ✉️ friends@flexy.global
