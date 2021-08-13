Flexy Global

Language learning dashboard

Flexy Global
Flexy Global
Hire Us
  • Save
Language learning dashboard online learning interfacedesign 3dicons 3d progress tracking todo ui learning dashboard english learning language learning language app education learning goals progress elearning learning dashboard design dashboard uiux uiuxdesign
Download color palette

Ripe for the ‘Back To School’ season, we have a shot of a language learning platform for you.

The dashboard screen is a perfect summary of students’ learning progress, goals, achievements, language level, and activity patterns.

A legible UI with gamified progress bars makes tracking very enjoyable and easy. Even the 3D icons add an element of fun that is important when motivating students to reach new milestones!

Have a project in mind? Contact us at ✉️ friends@flexy.global

Medium | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin |

Flexy Global
Flexy Global
A Good Design Starts With a Story
Hire Us

More by Flexy Global

View profile
    • Like