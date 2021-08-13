Slotopaint

Background for the slot game "Car & gamble"

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Hire Me
  • Save
Background for the slot game "Car & gamble" casino art slot game illustration slot illustration illustration slot game art design art illustration design casino illustration game dev gamedev design game background image background design background art background slot design graphic design gambling game art game design
Download color palette

Background for the slot game "Car & gamble". Lights of the city at night, which is typical for street racing.

The time is well past midnight. An asphalt road with bright markings, illuminated by lanterns, bridges and overpasses, skyscrapers with partial light in the background rise.

The picture is presented in dark blue and blue colors.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/cars-gamble/

#background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines

Slotopaint
Slotopaint
Game Design
Hire Me

More by Slotopaint

View profile
    • Like