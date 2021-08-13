🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Background for the slot game "Car & gamble". Lights of the city at night, which is typical for street racing.
⠀
The time is well past midnight. An asphalt road with bright markings, illuminated by lanterns, bridges and overpasses, skyscrapers with partial light in the background rise.
⠀
The picture is presented in dark blue and blue colors.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/cars-gamble/
⠀
#background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines