2020 World Series Champions - Hatclub.com

What could have been. It's become something a tradition for me to create a design commemorating the previous year's World Series champion and releasing it on a hat through Hatclub.com. Unfortunately manufacturing issues and delays caused by Covid have forced us to cancel the plans for the 2020 Dodgers. I was waiting to share the design so it'd be a surprise when the hats dropped, but I might as well throw it out there now. I would say "never say never" and it could be on a drop in the future, but we aren't going to make that promise now.

The shirt is live on Cotton Bureau at https://cottonbureau.com/products/las-world-champs#/10865189/tee-men-standard-tee-vintage-royal-tri-blend-s