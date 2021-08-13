hailiks design

Neon Dreams

Neon Dreams style brush color philoshopies artwork graphic design t-shirt
• Design as an icon to realize dreams, ideas & imagination through works of art.
- Always rotating on the axis of style, design philosophy.
- Aligned with our vision & mission in realizing dreams, ideas & imagination through our artworks around the world.
- A theme that carries a medieval to millennial feel.
~We focus on the design of t-shirts, covers, backgrounds etc.
~~~I really like it if you enjoy the designs we made~~~
"thanks!:)"

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
