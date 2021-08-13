Tatiana Trotskaya

Smart Home App Concept

Tatiana Trotskaya
Tatiana Trotskaya
  • Save
Smart Home App Concept smart home app dashboard smart home ux ui design app design app
Download color palette

Hey! Want to share one of my latest works - smart home app concept. It gives you full control of your home devices!

- Add new devices with a few easy steps.
- Control and check the status of devices remotely.
- Manage temperature in the room, lighting, TV, get energy usage report and more!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Tatiana Trotskaya
Tatiana Trotskaya

More by Tatiana Trotskaya

View profile
    • Like