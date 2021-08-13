darlee

Bakery Webpage

Bakery Webpage
Hey Dribbblers,

I am reusing my 3D models of cake pops rendered with Cycles for a minimalist landing page. Doing 3D food renders is about as easy as doing human face rigging, but I am all for taking a risk.

Hope you're having a lovely day.
Best,

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
