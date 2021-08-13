Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juan Carlos Quirino

Netflix Podcasts App Concept UI

Juan Carlos Quirino
Juan Carlos Quirino
  • Save
Netflix Podcasts App Concept UI branding darkmode ux podcasts animation mobile app design redesign netflix ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋, meet our proposal for the challenge to redesign the Netflix app for the Uplabs Challenge.

This is part of the ongoing training we do in the Clever Experience lab to sharpen our skills.

🙌 Thank you very much!

Vote for us:
Netflix Podcasts App Concept UI

Instagram | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Juan Carlos Quirino
Juan Carlos Quirino
Hi Universe 🪐, I am a human who loves product design. 👽

More by Juan Carlos Quirino

View profile
    • Like