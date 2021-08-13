Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Habib Hammam Kurniawan

News App Kit

Habib Hammam Kurniawan
Habib Hammam Kurniawan
  • Save
News App Kit ui kit kit mobile mobile design app design ux ui design web app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone Today, I am back with the concept of News App Design. Don't forget to press L if you like it and don't hesitate to leave comments and feedback. Thanks...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Habib Hammam Kurniawan
Habib Hammam Kurniawan

More by Habib Hammam Kurniawan

View profile
    • Like