Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
zalgraphics

Noat - Website UI

zalgraphics
zalgraphics
  • Save
Noat - Website UI phone ios android page landing xd adobe figma web design web uiux website branding ui mobile app flat design minimal clean
Download color palette

The final UI of the Noat project's website.

Check the full project on Behance

Keep in Touch
Behance - Instagram - Twitter - Tumblr - Pinterest

Check the stores
CottonBureau - RedBubble

zalgraphics
zalgraphics

More by zalgraphics

View profile
    • Like