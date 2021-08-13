North Coast Code

Chill Grill - Package design

North Coast Code
North Coast Code
  • Save
Chill Grill - Package design product design transport logistics box cardboard chill grill hazard warning instruction beard sunglasses hipster colorful summer vector illustration package design branding 3d
Chill Grill - Package design product design transport logistics box cardboard chill grill hazard warning instruction beard sunglasses hipster colorful summer vector illustration package design branding 3d
Chill Grill - Package design product design transport logistics box cardboard chill grill hazard warning instruction beard sunglasses hipster colorful summer vector illustration package design branding 3d
Download color palette
  1. chillgrill1 (2)-min.png
  2. chillgrill2 (1)-min.png
  3. chillgrill4 (1)-min.png

This packaging design was done as a fun side project for a client by one of our designers Madis Vaher.

North Coast Code
North Coast Code
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Like