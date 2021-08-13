🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi!
I am presenting a Book landing page. It's for the writters to publish their new Novels, Books website which are currently out on the market or is ready to get out on the market or already published.
This is a clean-looking Book Website UI. Please give your feedback about the design.
Do you have any plan? Kindly share it with me. I will bring your idea live.
Tons of projects are on the way. Please follow me for further updates and give me a thumbs up!
Thanks a lot.
Drop me a message at rahiqahmed98@gmail.com
Check My -
Behance • Instagram • Linkedin • Facebook