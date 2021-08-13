🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Try to find a better senior living website. 👴 👵
Our goal was to elevate The Legacy's website to the same superior standards that represent every other aspect of their company. Work included the development of a target demographic, lead time establishment and a refined logo and color palette. New photography and videos were used to update the brand, and will energize its message through website testimonials, email campaigns and direct mail pieces. The final product? An incredible site that best reflects an incredible organization.
The Legacy Website
Full Case Study
—
Looking for a strategic design partner? Let's chat!
👋 hello@tegan.io
💻 tegan.io