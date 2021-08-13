Ryan Jarrell
The Legacy Website

The Legacy Website
Download color palette
Try to find a better senior living website. 👴 👵

Our goal was to elevate The Legacy's website to the same superior standards that represent every other aspect of their company. Work included the development of a target demographic, lead time establishment and a refined logo and color palette. New photography and videos were used to update the brand, and will energize its message through website testimonials, email campaigns and direct mail pieces. The final product? An incredible site that best reflects an incredible organization.

The Legacy Website
Full Case Study


Looking for a strategic design partner? Let's chat!

👋 hello@tegan.io
💻 tegan.io

