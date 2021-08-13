Jack Gunns

Community Development

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns
  • Save
Community Development tech teaching science housing development schools people community poster design poster ui vector design branding design logodesign logo brand branding brand identity illustration
Download color palette

Some conceptual designs showing a new identity for a development and how it could benefit the surrounding community!

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns

More by Jack Gunns

View profile
    • Like