Nightclub Flyer Template PSD

Night Club Flyer Template:: You can use this template to invite your friends or promote a Friday night, concert, event, tour, nightclub etc.. The final package you download includes a fully layered, well organized PSD files.

Product Features

- 2 PSD files

- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)

- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file

- Free fonts used and links shared

- Easy to Edit and organized Layers

- 2 color options included with 2 adobe photoshop files

- Smart object for easy replacement of photo and title name

- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.

- Model photos used are from free stock. Photo links provided in readMe file.

- Help to add your photo is in read me file with this package