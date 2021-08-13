Nightclub Flyer Template PSD

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Night Club Flyer Template:: You can use this template to invite your friends or promote a Friday night, concert, event, tour, nightclub etc.. The final package you download includes a fully layered, well organized PSD files.
Product Features
- 2 PSD files
- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organized Layers
- 2 color options included with 2 adobe photoshop files
- Smart object for easy replacement of photo and title name
- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Model photos used are from free stock. Photo links provided in readMe file.
- Help to add your photo is in read me file with this package