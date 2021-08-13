Satgur Design Studio

Nightclub Flyer Template PSD

Night Club Flyer Template:: You can use this template to invite your friends or promote a Friday night, concert, event, tour, nightclub etc.. The final package you download includes a fully layered, well organized PSD files.

Product Features
- 2 PSD files
- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organized Layers
- 2 color options included with 2 adobe photoshop files
- Smart object for easy replacement of photo and title name
- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Model photos used are from free stock. Photo links provided in readMe file.
- Help to add your photo is in read me file with this package

