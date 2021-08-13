Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jack Gunns

Inner Fierce Illustrations

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns
  • Save
Inner Fierce Illustrations drink label black ink brush pen pen ink pen animals wildlife animal illustrator sketch art ink hand drawn ui design branding design brand branding brand identity illustration
Download color palette

A close up of some hand drawn illustrations created for Inner Fierce. This was a very fun project to create and of course the best part was inking up some stylised 'fierce' wildlife to use in the designs.

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns

More by Jack Gunns

View profile
    • Like