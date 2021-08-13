Inner Fierce Illustrations

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A close up of some hand drawn illustrations created for Inner Fierce. This was a very fun project to create and of course the best part was inking up some stylised 'fierce' wildlife to use in the designs.
You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs
Thanks!