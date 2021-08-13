OfficialDavemarz

Lily's Organic UI design

OfficialDavemarz
OfficialDavemarz
  • Save
Lily's Organic UI design dashboard lightmode darkmode productdesign ui
Download color palette

this is a UI mobile design for a project I am working on. This is an excerpt. The light and dark mode respectively.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
OfficialDavemarz
OfficialDavemarz

More by OfficialDavemarz

View profile
    • Like