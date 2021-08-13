Yulia K.

Eggologic Logo animation

Yulia K.
Yulia K.
  • Save
Eggologic Logo animation illustration after effects logo reveal ivy plants logo branding logo animation motion logo branding animation animated logo motion graphics animation
Download color palette

EGGOLOGIC is a system of visually engaging, sustainably produced full-recycled vertical garden solution that accommodates not only plants, but insects and birds as well.

Feel free to contact me jvkravchenko@gmail.com

Yulia K.
Yulia K.

More by Yulia K.

View profile
    • Like