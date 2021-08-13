𝗣𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡

‘In Greek mythology, the river Phlegethon (Φλεγέθων, English translation: "flaming") or Pyriphlegethon (Πυριφλεγέθων, English translation: "fire-flaming") was one of the five rivers in the infernal regions of the underworld, along with the rivers Styx, Lethe, Cocytus, and Acheron.’

[Typography Artwork]

Artwork:

Modified existing imagery with typography overlay

Photography by J.D. Griggs.

Typefaces:

‘Anton’ by Vernon Adams ‘’Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces

‘Mess’ by Tezzo Suzuki from @velvetyne_type_foundry

'Wingdings' by Charles Bigelow & Kris Holmes