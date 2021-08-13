𝗣𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
‘In Greek mythology, the river Phlegethon (Φλεγέθων, English translation: "flaming") or Pyriphlegethon (Πυριφλεγέθων, English translation: "fire-flaming") was one of the five rivers in the infernal regions of the underworld, along with the rivers Styx, Lethe, Cocytus, and Acheron.’
[Typography Artwork]
Artwork:
Modified existing imagery with typography overlay
Photography by J.D. Griggs.
Typefaces:
‘Anton’ by Vernon Adams
‘’Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces
‘Mess’ by Tezzo Suzuki from @velvetyne_type_foundry
'Wingdings' by Charles Bigelow & Kris Holmes