𝗣𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡

โ€˜Inย Greek mythology, the riverย Phlegethonย (ฮฆฮปฮตฮณฮญฮธฯ‰ฮฝ,ย English translation: "flaming") orย Pyriphlegethonย (ฮ ฯ ฯฮนฯ†ฮปฮตฮณฮญฮธฯ‰ฮฝ, English translation: "fire-flaming") was one of the five rivers in the infernal regions ofย the underworld, along with the riversย Styx,ย Lethe,ย Cocytus, andย Acheron.โ€™

[Typography Artwork]

Artwork:โ€จ

Modified existing imagery with typography overlay

Photography by J.D. Griggs.

Typefaces:

โ€˜Antonโ€™ by Vernon Adamsโ€จโ€˜โ€™Kernโ€™ by @pizzatypefaces

โ€˜Messโ€™ by Tezzo Suzuki from @velvetyne_type_foundry

'Wingdings' by Charles Bigelow & Kris Holmes