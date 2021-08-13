H𝒜RRY VINCENT

𝗣𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
Hire Me
  • Save
𝗣𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡 volcano lava font brutalism red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
𝗣𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗡 volcano lava font brutalism red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
Download color palette
  1. HV-270_Phlegethon_Dribbble_1.png
  2. HV-270_Phlegethon_Dribbble_2.png

‘In Greek mythology, the river Phlegethon (Φλεγέθων, English translation: "flaming") or Pyriphlegethon (Πυριφλεγέθων, English translation: "fire-flaming") was one of the five rivers in the infernal regions of the underworld, along with the rivers Styx, Lethe, Cocytus, and Acheron.’

[Typography Artwork]

Artwork: 
Modified existing imagery with typography overlay
Photography by J.D. Griggs.

Typefaces:
‘Anton’ by Vernon Adams ‘’Kern’ by @pizzatypefaces
‘Mess’ by Tezzo Suzuki from @velvetyne_type_foundry
'Wingdings' by Charles Bigelow & Kris Holmes

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
Hire Me

More by H𝒜RRY VINCENT

View profile
    • Like