Tam Minh Tran

Course App Design

Tam Minh Tran
Tam Minh Tran
  • Save
Course App Design course search and filter illustration design education ui concept mobile app app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

For this UI concept, I have made some pink purple vibrant gradient illustrations to bring a strong impression on design, which would engage and delight users while searching and filtering courses.

Hope you enjoyed it! Let me know your thoughts in the comment section. I really appreciate all of your support.

Tam Minh Tran
Tam Minh Tran

More by Tam Minh Tran

View profile
    • Like