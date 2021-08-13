Course App Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
For this UI concept, I have made some pink purple vibrant gradient illustrations to bring a strong impression on design, which would engage and delight users while searching and filtering courses.
Hope you enjoyed it! Let me know your thoughts in the comment section. I really appreciate all of your support.