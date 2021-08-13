Prottole Homepage UI 2021

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Project name: Prottole Homepage Design
.
So, I've recently found the free font graphik, I tried to create some cool website with some informative content. I had this idea of working around a blocky font to create this kind of stuff for a website's version.
Any thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
Looks awesome? There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome
.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
See my 5-star rated profile on GrabStar
https://grabstar.io/profiles/227-turja-sen-das-partho/
---------------------------------------------------
📩 Available for freelance work turjoui01@gmail.com
.
Skype | Facebook | Behance