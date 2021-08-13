Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Agata Kosowska

Mobile UI Concept · 8

Agata Kosowska
Agata Kosowska
  • Save
Mobile UI Concept · 8 grid mordern brutalist yellow illustration mobile contrast mobile ui dailyui mobile app ui
Download color palette

Today, I took Goodreads and made it monumental. Quick UI concept.
+ Daily UI 001 – subscription form

Press “L” if you liked what you’ve seen!
Illustrations: OUCH

Agata Kosowska
Agata Kosowska

More by Agata Kosowska

View profile
    • Like