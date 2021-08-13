Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manik Agnish

Plantae - plant selling app

Manik Agnish
Manik Agnish
  • Save
Plantae - plant selling app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Folks!!..
Plantae is a mobile application for those who want to enhance their surroundings with beautiful plants. You can buy plants from sellers all around your country, get amazing deals, enjoy the clean user interface and have the best experience.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Manik Agnish
Manik Agnish
Like