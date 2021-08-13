Dmytro Ovcharenko

Matte Tube Mockup

Matte Tube Mockup textured round tube snack tube paper tube paper cardboard tube carton tube tea coffee tube mockup tube design pack packaging package yellow images mock-up mock up mockup matte
Hey friends! 👋 New branding mockup is here 😃

Showcase your design ideas on this high-quality mockup of a Matte Tube. The item is presented in a front view (high-angle shot). Contains special layers and smart objects for your amazing artwork. Also included are two labels – round and rectangular which you can change or turn off. Contains golden layer for your design 👍

Here you can see how it works. Enjoy! YouTube

Mockup is HERE.

