Sarah Kuehnle

Have you hugged a cloud today?

Sarah Kuehnle
Sarah Kuehnle
  • Save
Have you hugged a cloud today? ghost cloud hug character love
Download color palette

My first shot! This is a sketch of the main characters from a interactive story game I'm working on for the iPad.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Sarah Kuehnle
Sarah Kuehnle

More by Sarah Kuehnle

View profile
    • Like