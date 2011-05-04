I paid $400 for my first car, a 1972 Dodge Dart with a Slant-6 engine. Nothing in my life has ever made me feel more like a man than being able to say "slant-6 engine". The car leaked gas from a large hole in the top of the gas tank and I sold it right before I moved to Texas for $225 and an IOU for $75. Once the buyer found out how much it would cost to replace the gas tank he rescinded the IOU.

Best car I've ever owned.