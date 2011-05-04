Sergio Camalich

Roadtrip!

I'm so excited because on friday, she and I are going on a roadtrip from Sonora (Mexico) to Phoenix and we decided to go and see the Grand Canyon.

I've never been there so I'm very anxious right now.

Posted on May 4, 2011
