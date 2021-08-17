Skidd - Inspector

Yo!

Working on a concept for a new type of CSS inspector where you can copy and paste as editable components directly inside of Figma.

This is a first sneak peak of how I'd like to handle sizes, copying elements and bookmarking colors.

Would you use something like this? 🤔

🤘More good stuff coming soon!

