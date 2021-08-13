Modern D letter logo (Dentech logo)

Hi guys,

Here is my new shot. I tried to create Modern D letter branding with technological symbol combinations. Please don't forget to share your opinion. Press 'L' for love.

Any Graphic related work You can contract me

Email: smd94206@gmail.com

Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/sagorahmed96

Whatsapp: +8801832717139

#logo #logomaker #logoart #logocreator #modernlogo #logodesigner #modernletterlogo #alphabet #logonew #logoinspiration #logotipo #logonew #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #logosai #logoroom #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire