Pink Gorilla

Pink Gorilla drawsbusters-puzzle-2021 scream cartoon gorilla animal emotion art vector illustration bpcncmarev bogdan ponomarev
The first shot in a long time.
This illustration is part of a collaboration "Puzzle by DrawsBusters".
My piece number is 13 (a lucky number, mmm...)
You can see the full project here
Thanks everyone for watching!

Special thanks to KoTT Bulgar for animation with flying puzzles
and to Frau Shto for the "thank you" animation and help in project design!

