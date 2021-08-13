Mostafa Abasiry

Dardashah - Arabic Font

Mostafa Abasiry
Mostafa Abasiry
  • Save
Dardashah - Arabic Font تايبوغرافي خطوط عربية design islamic calligraphy تايبوجرافى arabic calligraphy خط عربي typography font arabic
Download color palette

Dardashah (which is the Arabic word for Chit-chat) is an Arabic display font that features free style with heavy letterform structure. The font is suitable for creative titling, logotypes, publication design and mobile applications. Dardashah font supports both Windows and Mac.
Purchase & Download: https://payhip.com/b/aFXnL

Mostafa Abasiry
Mostafa Abasiry

More by Mostafa Abasiry

View profile
    • Like