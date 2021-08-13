Veronika Kretova

Desigual collaborations

Desigual collaborations promosite onlinestore fashon landingpage webdesign design web ui
This shot is part of a large project to redesign the promotional pages of the clothing collections of a famous Spanish brand Desigual and various designers. The case is accentuated ui
Please, click the link and take a look at the whole project on Behance

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
