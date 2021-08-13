Vika Gerasina

Mobile versions. Online store of bagpacks

Vika Gerasina
Vika Gerasina
  • Save
Mobile versions. Online store of bagpacks product card mainscreen catalog shop app design vintage retro website webdesign ui mobile versions
Download color palette

Mobile versions for online store of bagpacks. Retro and travel atmosphere: stiched lether turn into dotted lines, post stamp shapes for traveling mood, warm, vintage and natural colours.

Please, click the link to take a look at the whole project on Behance

Vika Gerasina
Vika Gerasina

More by Vika Gerasina

View profile
    • Like