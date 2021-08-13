ME UI/UX Designer

SPORTS STANDINGS

ME UI/UX Designer
ME UI/UX Designer
  • Save
SPORTS STANDINGS ux ui logo homepage sports list chart chart standing league live view list
Download color palette

Hello guys 👋

Download this from here

https://www.uplabs.com/posts/sports-4119a565-95ed-4621-b813-f183fd592705

Finally the SPORTS is done! I think it looks modern, clean and attractive from the graphic point of view. A lot of spaces, contrast colors, playing around the font size let to achieve that kind of effect of course if you agree with me - let me know in the comments.

As all the objects are created using shapes so its very easy to customize and update.
template that were posted in available in Adobe XD :)

Highlight
Montserrat family font
All icons are included
Their are 8 Screens

Don't forget to follow me if you don't to miss other shots.

Please Press 'U' show a little bit of appreciation! & press "L" on your keyboard to show some ❤ and follow me.

You can download it for FREE if you are Premium member of uplabs

FOLLOW me on INSTAGRAM
https://www.instagram.com/me_ui_ux_designer/

I'm available for the freelance project - blogger41915@gmail.com

Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
ME UI/UX Designer
ME UI/UX Designer

More by ME UI/UX Designer

View profile
    • Like