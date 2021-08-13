Md G R Pias

Organic Logo

Md G R Pias
Md G R Pias
  • Save
Organic Logo female organic green creative unique minimal logoart illustration vector logo motion graphics 3d animation ui graphic design branding illustrator icon design clean
Download color palette

Hello Creative People,
Here is my new Organic logo project presentation. If you need to improve your business design quality please feel free to contact me.
.....................................................................................................
Email: mdgrpias@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801743830062
https://www.facebook.com/mdgrpias.2000/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/creativetouch01-aab638202/

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD MY ANIMATED ICONS FROM:
...................................................................................................................................
https://lottiefiles.com/mdgrpias

Thank You.

Md G R Pias
Md G R Pias

More by Md G R Pias

View profile
    • Like