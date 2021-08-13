AppsKottage

Water Reminder

AppsKottage
AppsKottage
  • Save
Water Reminder design screen designing ux ui user interface graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
This is UI for WaterReminder App.
Goal was to make it clean, modern and easy to use.
Do give your feedback!
Thank You.

Want to have your UI designed?
Email us at: info@appskottage.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
AppsKottage
AppsKottage

More by AppsKottage

View profile
    • Like