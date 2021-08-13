Radijs Ontwerp

Daily Logo Challenge - Skybound

Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge - Skybound sky design branding graphic design challenge daily logo challenge logo
Download color palette

Once again a logo for the Daily Logo Challenge. This time SKYbound, a brand new up-and-coming airline.

Wanna know more about me:
www.radijsontwerp.nl

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Radijs Ontwerp
Radijs Ontwerp

More by Radijs Ontwerp

View profile
    • Like