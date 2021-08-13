The Secret of Red Riding Hood #2

Hey, do you know the story of the Red Riding Hood?

Do you know why she wears a red hood? And why does it have to be red?

The color that is identical to the color of blood?

And did you know that wolves cry when they have to swallow a red riding hood?

Are you aware? If all this is just a game?

She was just pretending and trying to achieve all the same conditions as then, to repeat the tragedy of the past...

***

Okay, this is fan-art for The Red Riding Hood story! Should I make a fan-fiction for this story too? It's so fun hehe

The theme this time is Darkside of Fairy Tales. Maybe after this I'll try to make Alice Adventure in Wonderland...