The Secret of Red Riding Hood #1

Red Riding Hood said to her grandmother, "Grandma's ears are huge!"

"That's so I can hear your voice more clearly."

"But Grandma, your hands are huge!"

"That's so I can hug you tightly."

"But Grandma, your mouth is so big!"

"That's so I can easily eat you!"

The wolf jumped out of bed and swallowed the Red Riding Hood, then fell into a deep sleep.

However, is that really the story?

Did you know that the red hood actually hides the knife in her pocket?

Did you know that at that time, the sky turned red just as the wolf swallowed the red riding hood?

And are you really sure that the red riding hood is a human?

***

Okay, Right now, I'm trying to make a human flat design. It's only in chibi form though.

Well, although the results are not as good as expected. It's great for practice :)