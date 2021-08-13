Free Anomaly Mobile & Desktop Lightroom Presets

Free Anomaly Lightroom Presets was design to help you create consistent, professional and eye-catching results with minimal effort in a few seconds. It offers wide range of filters like glamorous, natural colors, soft airy, brighter white, soft pink, chocolaty cream and unique tones into your photographs! These presets work in a non-destructive way to achieve a high quality look. These presets will help you focus on enhancing your photographs in a natural and eye pleasing way to achieve consistency, recognizable style and beautiful mood. Anomaly filters will work perfect for fashion, blogger, influences, weddings, street photography, lifestyle, portraits, beach, landscapes, influences, travel, vacation and great choice for almost any kind of photography.

