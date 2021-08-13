Ananya

Tricolour Hands

Tricolour Hands symbols pattern graphic icon independence day hands india ui illustrator colour flat art design colour palette vector illustration graphic design
Tricolour in our flag
Tricolour in our hearts
Tricolour in our hands

This 15th August,India celebrates 75 years of freedom.
Happy Independence day India!

