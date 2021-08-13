Nicky Tang

Daily UI: 01

Daily UI: 01 peach pink typography branding illustration design app ux ui dailyui
#DailyUI : This is my first UI/UX project ever and day 1 of the daily UI challenge. Officially obsessed with Figma. Looking forward to creating more!

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
