Jennifer

Daily UI - Day 018

Jennifer
Jennifer
  • Save
Daily UI - Day 018 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 018: "Analytics Chart. Design an analytics chart. Is it to be used for web or app analytics, a health monitor, e-commerce analytics?"

These UI cards are a concept design for a potential fitness application.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Jennifer
Jennifer

More by Jennifer

View profile
    • Like