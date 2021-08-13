Design Exploration - Redesign Homepage Warga Bantu Warga

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is my exploration design of wargabantuwarga.com website. From the old design, I can see some possible improvement that can help this website to have a better experience since this website is one of the essential for Indonesian community in this pandemic.
For details explanation of this case study you can visit my medium: https://bit.ly/case-wbw
If you have any feedback, don't hesitate to let me know.
Cheers🍻
R.