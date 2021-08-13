Rendiansyah

[Exploration Design] Redesign Homepage Warga Bantu Warga

Rendiansyah
Rendiansyah
  • Save
[Exploration Design] Redesign Homepage Warga Bantu Warga hospital doctor health ux covid19 design website ui
Download color palette

This is my exploration design of wargabantuwarga.com website. From the old design, I can see some possible improvement that can help this website to have a better experience since this website is one of the essential for Indonesian community in this pandemic.
For details explanation of this case study you can visit my medium: https://bit.ly/case-wbw

If you have any feedback, don't hesitate to let me know.
Cheers🍻
R.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Rendiansyah
Rendiansyah

More by Rendiansyah

View profile
    • Like