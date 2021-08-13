Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leila

Purple colorful gradient background

Leila
Leila
  • Save
Purple colorful gradient background logo branding adobe illustrator draw creative design artist illustration background graphic design
Download color palette

Today i drew such an interesting background. Do you like it?

Leila
Leila

More by Leila

View profile
    • Like