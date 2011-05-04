Ryan Werth

Fake Money Money Final

Ryan Werth
Ryan Werth
  • Save
Fake Money Money Final megalopolis extra numeral type treatment guilloché
Download color palette

Peak at the final treatment from my last shot.

Full version link below (check out the full size won't cha?). Also, if you favorite the pic on Flickr, it gets me that much closer to winning … so you know, if you wanna help win me an iPad and win you my eternal gratitude …
http://flic.kr/p/9EqQSs

Df04fd7e7589b99f01f2abf1a853d925
Rebound of
Fake Money Money
By Ryan Werth
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Ryan Werth
Ryan Werth

More by Ryan Werth

View profile
    • Like