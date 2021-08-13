Playing Piano Under The Moon

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
"Under the light of the full moon, with the typical silence of the night and without me realizing it, the piano music that I brought was melded with the charm of the night. Gently, one by one I touched the piano keys. I dedicate this music to her, and all the people I love. I hope my feelings it's passed on to them."
***
Hey, you know what? Apart from designing, I have an interest in writing! Interested in seeing my writings?