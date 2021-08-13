How it works

Hey guys,

I am so happy to share part of the designs I have been working on for a Student Accommodation platform. If you like it, please click the like button.

Kindly leave feedback and once again don't forget to press (L) to like the post.

Follow me to see more of my posts as I will get more active here onwards.

-----------------------

I am available to work with you on your projects:

Email: hey@adediwura.com

Twitter: @theadediwura

Figma Community: @adediwura