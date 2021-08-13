How it works

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fortunate Adediwura

Fortunate Adediwura
Fortunate Adediwura
Hey guys,
I am so happy to share part of the designs I have been working on for a Student Accommodation platform. If you like it, please click the like button.
Kindly leave feedback and once again don't forget to press (L) to like the post.
Follow me to see more of my posts as I will get more active here onwards.
-----------------------
I am available to work with you on your projects:
Email: hey@adediwura.com
Twitter: @theadediwura
Figma Community: @adediwura

Posted on Aug 13, 2021
Fortunate Adediwura
Fortunate Adediwura

