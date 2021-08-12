Abu Hena Rasel

Fibano - Logo & Brand Identity Design

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Hire Me
  • Save
Fibano - Logo & Brand Identity Design branding guideline startup business company corporate sulation visual identity logo and branding logo design logo rebrand custom saas logo attractive logo modern logo brand identity branding need logo designer logo designer design agency finance commercial logo
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
If you like my design , please 'LIKE' my design & Give your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me for getting a Professional Modern design Everyday.
------------------------------------------------

I am also available for new projects
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

mail: abuhenarasel1@gmail.com
skype: abuhenarasel1
Whatsapp: +8801784081049

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Abu Hena Rasel
Abu Hena Rasel
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Abu Hena Rasel

View profile
    • Like