ANGUM l Logo design

ANGUM l Logo design construction logo real estate logo brand design branding minimalism minimal graphic design construction real estate logo design logo design
This logo was designed for real estate company. The concept was based on combination of letter A of " ANGUM " and the shape of house. Luxury look was the main focus of the design.

